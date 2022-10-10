Operators of floating cottages urged: Demolish structures before Oct. 19 deadline

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Cordova Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan has urged operators of fixed and floating cottages to fast-track the demolition of their structures before its deadline on Oct. 19, 2022.

Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia has earlier extended the deadline for the demolition of these structures from Oct. 4, 2022, to Oct. 19, 2022.

According to Suan, he personally asked Garcia to extend the deadline for the demolition so that its owners and operators can still make use of the materials from the demolished cottages.

“Malooy ko nga kung mo-demolish man gud ang kapulisan, ang atoang mga Coast Guard, ilaha man gud kuhaon ang tanang materyales. So mao na nihangyo ko kang Gov. Gwen nga i-extend ug two weeks ang pagdemolish aron matagaan og chance ang mga tag-iya nga sila maoy moguba aron ilang magamit ang mga materials nga naa sa floating cottages,” Suan said.

(I pity [the operators] because if the police and the Coast Guard will be the ones to demolish them, they will get all the materials [from the demolished structures]. So I appealed to Gov. Gwen that she extends to two weeks the demolition so that we can give the operators the chance to demolish the floating cottages so that they can use the materials of these structures themselves.)

Suan said that there were still around 20 floating cottages that had not yet been dismantled in the coastal waters of the town.

These floating cottages are found in Barangays Catarman and Poblacion.

He said that originally, more than a hundred fixed and floating cottages were operating in these areas.

“(Kung dili gihapon maguba inig abot sa deadline) that’s the time nga ang ato na gyung government maoy moguba sa tanan,” he said.

([If they will still not destroy the floating cottages when the deadline expires] that’s the time that the government will be the one to demolish all of them.)

/dbs