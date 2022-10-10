Newborn baby girl abandoned, found alive inside eco bag in Bohol

TAGBILARAN CITY — A newborn girl placed inside an eco bag was found alive in Dauis town, Bohol province on Monday morning.

Police Staff Sergeant Ritchel Pabalan, head of the Women And Children Protection Desk at Dauis Police Station, said the police station was informed that a baby girl was left outside a convenience store in Barangay Bingag, Dauis town at around 5:30 a.m.

Riche Tuades of 7R Store told policemen that he found an eco bag and was surprised to see a baby inside.

The girl was three to seven days old and was turned over to the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office.

Pabalan said her team is coordinating with authorities to identify the culprit.

