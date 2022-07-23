Baby girl found in vacant lot in Lapu-Lapu barangay is rescued

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — A tricycle driver, who was answering the call of nature, found an abandoned five-day old baby girl on a vacant lot in Sitio Sangi, Barangay Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City on Saturday afternoon, July 23, 2022.

Pajo Barangay Captain Lyndel Bullos told CDN Digital that the tricycle driver happened to be a tanod of the barangay, who immediately reported the baby at the lot to him.

The vacant lot, where the baby was found, is just adjacent to the Mactan Airbase gate.

Bullos said that the baby girl when found still had her umbilical cord and had already smelled.

He said that the baby had no clothes on her when she was found, and she had wounds on her back, which were believed to be caused by animal bites.

The baby was really dirty when she was found and when she was brought to the Lapu-Lapu City Hospital, the nurses there immediately cleaned her up and bathed her.

Bullos said that the baby was then cared and treated at the hospital.

The Pajo barangay captain also said that the attending physician described the baby to be five days old.

Bullos also reported the incident to the police for further investigation.

The barangay chief said that they would also check the area if there were CCTV cameras there so that they could identify the person responsible for abandoning the baby.

“Ato sad pangutan-on ang mga “Marites” kung kinsa tong mga namabdos didto nga area,” he added.

(He also said that they would ask ‘curious’ people in the area about anyone being pregnant there.)

Bullos said the baby was healthy and would be turned over to the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) when the baby would be discharged from the hospital.

/dbs

