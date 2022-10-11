Masonic Lodge 419 invites fun runners to join charitable race on Oct. 16

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Masonic Lodge 419 is calling out on Cebuano runners to join their charitable race, the “Crescent Run ML419 Fun Run” on Oct. 16, 2022, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

The running event which already drew 300 participants are calling out Cebuano runners to register before the gun start on Sunday.

The Crescent Masonic Lodge No. 419 based in Cordova town has three distances; the 10-kilometer, 5k, and 3k.

During a presser on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, one of the organizers, Eden Perales, Crescent Masonic Lodge No. 419’s worshipful master said that they’re choosing a running event to raise funds for their charity works since it’s the most convenient and accessible sports for everyone.

“A running event is a friendly sport for everyone, many can access this sport, so we decided to have a running event as our chosen sport. We also have a fun practical shooting event, to generate funds for our charitable works, but we love to include our families in sports, so we decided to have a running event also,” said Perales.

“As masons, our primary objective is to make good men better and one of which is to do charitable deeds for the less fortunate members of the society.”

He was joined by masonic petitioners Jun Espinosa and Richard Roncales, and fellow mason Rhomel Caudor during the presser at the Muvanz Pocherohan.

Also present was Coco Running’s veteran race director Joel Juarez who will handle the footrace’s technical side.

“This is our first running event in our Masonic Lodge, but there were already Masonic Lodges that have sports events, the other one was the Leon Kilat Run. There will be cash prizes for the top three in each distance, but our main purpose is to have fun. We just run for fun,” added Perales.

Their chosen beneficiaries are the Barangay Balisong and Barangay Casay elementary schools and villages in Argao town, south Cebu.

The proceeds of the event will be used to purchase grocery items, slippers, and other necessities for the beneficiaries.

The running event’s official route includes Osmeña Boulevard going to Capitol, M. Velez Street, Salvador Street in Banawa, and parts of Barangay Labangon.

Registration fee for the 10k is pegged at P750 inclusive of the race bib, singlet, a meal, and a finisher’s medal. The 5k registration is P650, while the 3k is P550 with the same freebies as the 10k except for the finisher’s medal. Instead, the finishers in the shorter distances will receive a finisher’s certificate.

To register, visit the RUNNR in Ayala Center Cebu or the official Facebook page of the running event. /rcg

