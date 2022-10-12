CIDG-7 to enhance surveillance of bomb makers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7) vowed to enhance their surveillance of bomb makers in the region following the arrest of two individuals last Sunday, October 9, 2022.

The suspects were arrested in a buy-bust operation for selling parts of explosive devices in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City.

Police Colonel Peter Tagtag Jr., the newly installed CIDG-7 regional chief, said this after they, and the Armed Forces of the Philippines personnel, noticed that the explosive devices confiscated from last Sunday’s operation were of similar design to those used by Communist Terrorist Groups (CTGs).

“Based ‘don kasi sa nakuha nila [AFP] sa Negros Occidental na inoperate nila, so nakita yung design ng mga bomb na ginawa nila, ito kasi yung tinatawag nila na anti-personnel na design,” Tagtag said.

“para sa mga against government forces…[pang-ambush] oo, ito rin yung bagong design na ginagawa ng CTG,” he added.

Last Sunday, police arrested Elmer Santos, 60, and Ernesto Garcia Jr., 48, both residents of Talisay City but are natives of Luzon. Authorities confiscated boxes with 75 bundles of detonating cords and blasting caps from the two.

Aside from that, they also recovered a box containing 26 pieces of TNT charges with two cellular phones.

Authorities said it was their third try at closing a transaction with the suspects after months of surveillance.

The two arrested individuals will face charges for violations of the Republic Act 9516 or the illegal possession, manufacture, dealing in, acquisition, or disposition of firearms, ammunition, or explosives, that are non-bailable.

According to Tagtag, the seized items were bought from authorized dealers and purchasers. Based on their interrogation of the suspects, Tagtag said that the two reportedly claimed that the materials were for illegal fishing and that they only manufacture based on the orders of their clients.

“Hindi naman natin mapipiga ang production [blasting materials] nito kasi ginagamit din ito para sa widening, mining, kaya kailangan natin ng explosives,” Tagtag said.

For now, Tagtag said that they continue to locate possible warehouses where the two keep similar items because if these materials explode, they can cause widespread damage.

Tagtag also vowed to strengthen their efforts in monitoring other groups that operate similar illegal activity in the city. /rcg

