Safer and smarter cars with Nissan

There is no escaping the fact that for most Cebuanos, cars have become a necessity to get to work, run errands, and travel long distances.

While driving can be convenient and fun, it can also be dangerous. That’s why Nissan has developed Nissan Intelligent Mobility– a suite of advanced safety features that make driving a safer and smarter experience.

The Japanese carmaker made this technology known to Cebuanos through its Nissan Intelligent Mobility Tour 3.0 last October 7-9, 2022 in Ayala Center Cebu, where it featured the all-new Nissan Livina and the Nissan Kicks e-Power

Livina is Nissan’s spacious seven-seater decked with the latest in advanced safety technology and built for an enjoyable and comfortable drive; while the Kicks e-Power is a 100 percent electric motor-driven system that has a gasoline engine that acts as a power generator to charge the battery of the electric motor.

Alongside the Intelligent Mobility Tour display were the classic favorites like the Nissan Terra and Navara. With Nissan Intelligent Mobility, drivers can enjoy peace of mind knowing that their car is helping them be safe on the road.















Intelligent Driving

One of the key components of Nissan’s Intelligent Mobility feature is its Intelligent Driving technology.

Being on the road can be unpredictable so the Japanese automaker has made it a priority to design cars that will help drivers “see what they can’t and react when they’re not ready.”

With features like Intelligent Distance Control, Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, and Intelligent Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, drivers can be confident that Nissan has their back.

Nissan vehicles also feature intelligent Blind Spot Intervention and Intelligent Lane Intervention to help drivers stay in their lane and be aware of who’s nearby to avoid any accidents.

When it is time to park, Nissan has it covered with its intuitive parking and reversing systems including an Intelligent Around View Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Intelligent Back-Up Intervention.

With Nissan Intelligent Mobility, drivers can enjoy peace of mind knowing that their car is helping them be safe on the road.

Intelligent Power

Nissan’s commitment to electric vehicles means that more and more people are experiencing the unique benefits of clean, quiet power.

With instant torque and zero emissions, electric vehicles such as Nissan’s LEAF, the carmaker offers an exciting driving experience without compromising on performance.

Whether someone is looking for an environmentally friendly mode of transportation or simply wants to enjoy the thrill of silent acceleration, Nissan’s electric vehicles are sure to exceed expectations.









Intelligent Integration

One of the prominent features of Nissan’s Intelligent Integration is the NissanConnect Services App which includes many innovative and convenient features to make every driving experience a little easier.

One key feature is the Nissan Door-to-Door Navigation which uses the power of a smartphone to get all the way to the driver’s final destination. For instance, if the driver ends up parking several blocks away, the app will give walking directions for the rest of the way which is a great help for those in unfamiliar locations.

The NissanConnect app also gives drivers remote access to many vehicle functions, including Remote Engine Start/Stop, Remote Door Lock Unlock, and more.

Other great features include detailed real-time Premium Traffic, Bluetooth streaming audio, voice recognition, and more.

With all of these convenient features, Nissan makes every drive a lot easier.

Recovery

While the past 2 years have been trying times for the automotive industry with the decrease in sales for many car brands, Nissan Philippines General Manager Rolando Z. Navarro is optimistic about the future of the industry.

“The Philippine market is back after the pandemic. It was actually disrupted during the pandemic but it is on the way up now. It is going back to that trend, and in the next 5-10 years, we (the automotive industry players in the Philippines) are looking (to sell) at half a million cars per annum,” Navarro concluded.

Navarro said the country’s automotive industry is ending the fiscal year at 350,000 car units, which is a big jump from the sales performance of 280,000 in the previous year.

