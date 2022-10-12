Cebu City eyes ‘fabricated’ temporary resettlement area at SRP for displaced residents

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An official of the Cebu City Planning Development Office (CPDO) revealed that the city government is planning to construct a “fabricated” temporary resettlement area at South Road Properties (SRP).

This temporary resettlement area would serve as temporary housing for the hundreds of people affected by the ongoing clearing operations on the city’s easement zones.

Architect Yumi Espina, CPDO head, told reporters on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, that the seven river commanders assigned by Task Force Gubat sa Baha are currently finalizing the tagging of the structures encroaching on the easement zones.

“Tan-awon nato kinsa’y settlers nga pwede mabalhin, i-tag nato because we want to know the numbers. We want to know exactly pila na sila kabuok,” he said.

“Kung kinsa ‘to pwede ra mabalhin nila, okay ra. Ang uban kanang wala g’yod, we want to relocate some of them, though dili tanan sa SRP,” he added.

Espina said that SRP Manager Engr. Bu Varquez has appointed a three-hectare property at the SRP for temporary resettlement housing.

Espina is currently doing the layout for the master plan of the temporary resettlement project.

“That is not the permanent MRBs. So, naay area diha sa SRP nga three-hectares and then there are private sectors now who want to help in building up these temporary, fabricated, daghan na na sa China mga two or three-storey high fabricated structures nga pwede (as) temporary (resettlement), and we can (just) dismantle it if we have the permanent already,” he added.

Espina, however, said that they are still determining the capacity of these temporary resettlement areas, as one fabricated building could house 24 units. Initially, he said, they are looking to construct more than 30 buildings for the project.

MRBs stand for medium-rise buildings.

The current city administration eyes establishing various MRBs, in partnership with the private sector, to benefit families displaced by fires, the flood control projects of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), and marginalized households who are qualified to be part of the socialized housing projects.

