Gwen marks 1,100th day at the Capitol on 67th birthday

'Best is yet to come'

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia marked her 1,100th day at the Capitol on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, coinciding with her 67th birthday.

And the province’s Chief Executive is looking forward to better days ahead.

Garcia on Wednesday bared her administration’s achievements in the past 1,100 days, and outlined her plans for the future in a report titled ‘A Thousand Days and 100’.

Much of the governor’s report was made through a video presentation that ran approximately 25 minutes long.

“I chose to render my report on the past 100 days but we included as well the over thousand days that preceded these 100,” said Garcia during her speech.

Aside from family members, friends, and partner stakeholders, diplomats and public officials from the local and national government branches were also present during Wednesday’s event.

Among the highlights in Garcia’s audio-visual report included new programs the Capitol introduced in response to the COVID-19 pandemic such as the Sugbo Negosyo, SugBusog, Sugbo Kahanas, and the Enhanced Countryside Development (ECD).

The province also placed the spotlight on their efforts to revive the tourism industry here, considered a bread-and-butter in Cebu, following the twin crises – the pandemic and Typhoon Odette.

Expansion and improvement of Cebu’s infrastructural projects, including ironing out complications from the bulk water supply in Carmen town, were presented, too.

At one point, the video presentation even mentioned bouts Garcia had with former officials of the national government over several policies she made during her fifth term at the Capitol.

“The Governor’s policies may have caught the ire of former officials of the national government, but as she has always said, she will herself in the line of fire in order to promote, protect, and defend the welfare of her beloved Cebuanos,” it said.

On the other hand, the governor vowed to constituents in the province that they will continue to implement their programs and other initiatives in the next three years.

“As far as Gwen Garcia is concerned, her life, her joy, her total being is also inextricably linked to Cebu and the Cebuanos. Much has been done, true, but much more needs to be done,” said Garcia.

“And this on the 12th of October is my message to all Cebaunos: Buckle up, we’re going forward, and even soaring to great heights because the best is yet to come,” she added.

Garcia was reelected for her fifth term at the Capitol during the May 2022 Local and National Elections.

