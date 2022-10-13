Lot 937 demolition: Rama negotiates with private lot owner

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The fate of the affected residents of Lot 937 in Sitio San Miguel, Barangay Apas, Cebu City lies on the result of the negotiation between Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama and the representatives of the private owner of the lot on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

This is after a demolition crew led by special sheriff Edilberto Suarin came to the area earlier today to carry out the writ of demolition for the occupants of the controversial Lot 937 in Barangay Apas.

As of this writing, Suarin said the demolition crew are still on standby in the area for further instruction on whether the demolition will push through today or not.

He said only a temporary restraining order (TRO) can stop the scheduled demolition.

“Ang sulti ni Mayor nga makig-estorya siya sa plaintiff’s representative adto sa iyang balay. Muuli sa siya kay mukaon. Dayon, ang plaintiff’s representative tua nisunod niya aron mag-estorya,” he said.

“So, kung unsay outcome ato, standby ra ko diri ug unsay kuan nila, mo-proceed kung unsay mahitabo sa ilang negotiation,” he added.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, and Councilor Edgardo “Jaypee” Labella II went to the area on Thursday morning to pacify the residents and negotiate with the sheriff.

