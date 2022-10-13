Rhys Miguel Eugenio accuses ‘He’s into Her’ co-star Patrick Quiroz of sexual harassment

Rhys Miguel Eugenio has accused his former “He’s into Her” co-star Patrick Quiroz of sexual harassment during a lock-in taping for a series, even as ABS-CBN denies the actor’s claims of management inaction on the matter.

The former Pinoy Big Brother housemate made these accusations against Quiroz in an Instagram Live video last Tuesday, Oct. 11. The video has become unavailable on Eugenio’s page, but it had been reposted by several netizens.

Opting not to state the name of the series or production company involved, Eugenio alleged that Quiroz had made inappropriate comments to their female co-stars and stopped two female cast members from leaving a room.

Eugenio then recounted that he was also molested by Quiroz at their shared bedroom during lock-in taping. He claimed that he woke up one morning to Quiroz kissing him. He also noted that at one instance his bed was surrounded by tissues filled with Quiroz’s semen.

Additionally, Eugenio alleged that Quiroz raped his love-team partner and that the management did not do anything to address the issues related to his co-star.