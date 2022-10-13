Rhys Miguel Eugenio accuses ‘He’s into Her’ co-star Patrick Quiroz of sexual harassment

Rhys Miguel Eugenio has accused his former “He’s into Her” co-star Patrick Quiroz of sexual harassment during a lock-in taping for a series, even as ABS-CBN denies the actor’s claims of management inaction on the matter.
The former Pinoy Big Brother housemate made these accusations against Quiroz in an Instagram Live video last Tuesday, Oct. 11. The video has become unavailable on Eugenio’s page, but it had been reposted by several netizens.
Opting not to state the name of the series or production company involved, Eugenio alleged that Quiroz had made inappropriate comments to their female co-stars and stopped two female cast members from leaving a room.
Eugenio then recounted that he was also molested by Quiroz at their shared bedroom during lock-in taping. He claimed that he woke up one morning to Quiroz kissing him. He also noted that at one instance his bed was surrounded by tissues filled with Quiroz’s semen.
Additionally, Eugenio alleged that Quiroz raped his love-team partner and that the management did not do anything to address the issues related to his co-star.
“Management, wala silang [ginawa]. Three days lang bago nangyari ‘yung accident ko, ginawa niya rin sa dalawang talents namin,” he said. (The management did not do anything. Three days before my [incident] happened, he also did that to our two other talents.)
“‘Yung decision ng management, i-keep namin ‘yan diyan kasi konti na lang ‘yung oras ng shooting. Nangyari pa rin sa’kin,” he added. (The management decided to keep him [in the lock-in taping’s location] because we were almost finished shooting. Yet it still happened to me.)
“He’s into Her” cast member EJ Panganiban commended Eugenio for speaking up, then recalled that Quiroz also attempted to kiss him during his sleep, as per his Twitter post yesterday, Oct. 12.
Both actors did not state a specific show, though Eugenio mentioned the acronym “HIH,” seemingly referring to “He’s into Her.”
Following these accusations by the actors, ABS-CBN Films stressed that it “took appropriate action” in the incident involving Quiroz.
“Contrary to the claims made by Rhys Miguel on [Oct. 11], 2022, ABS-CBN Film Productions Inc. (AFPI) immediately conducted an investigation upon receiving his complaint in December 2020 and swiftly took appropriate action to protect the rights of everyone involved,” it stated. “AFPI takes these matters seriously. The safety, dignity, and privacy of our people are our utmost priority.”
People directly mentioned and alluded to by Eugenio in his video statement are yet to publicly comment on the allegations as of this writing.
Prior to being cast in “He’s into Her,” Eugenio was among the housemates in “Pinoy Big Brother: Otso,” which ran from November 2018 to August 2019. /ra
