OSHDP Affordable Housing Summit 2022 kicks off in Cebu City

Key leaders and pundits in the real industry kicked off the three-day Affordable Housing Summit of the Organization of Socialized and Economic Housing Developers of the Philippines (OSHDP) with a series of activities on October 12 in Cebu City.



























































































































In keeping with OSHDP’s commitment of ensuring a better future for the country, especially for the Filipino youth, the Summit commenced with the distribution of ISIP Kits at the Outreach Activity co-organized by Set Forth Philippines at Zapatera Elementary School.

A Fellowship Golf for the benefit of Set Forth Philippines followed at the Cebu Country Club.

The event concluded with the OSHDP Housing Talks where Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama and Vice Mayor Raymond Garcia presented their plans for the city especially on building socialized housing for the Cebuanos.

Atty. Lyndon Juntilla, the Regional Director of Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), talked on the “Outlook for Housing: Post-Pandemic Recovery and Post Election Insights; while Engr. Noli Armada, Officer in Charge – Home Lending Operations, Pag-IBIG Fund of Visayas and Mindanao presented the “Updates on the Services and Programs of the Pag-IBIG Fund.”

The summit will continue with an Immersive Project Site Visits on October 13 at Cebu Landmasters’ Sugbu Walk-up Tenement, 1Nito, and Bloq Residences.

The event will conclude with the Conference Proper and Sponsor’s Exhibit on October 14 at BE Grand Resort, Panglao, Bohol.







































Cebu, touted as the country’s richest province, is also the leading real estate hub in Region VII owing to major infrastructure projects. On the other hand, Bohol is a center for both residential as well as tourist-oriented real estate development projects.

The convention is expected to have 500 participants from among OSHDP members and other real estate stakeholders. To participate, register at www.tgfiph.com/AHS2022.