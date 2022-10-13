Mabolo cop chief: ‘Backup shooter’ nabbed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — One of three alleged backup shooters in the killing of a woman in Barangay Carreta in Cebu City was arrested inside the Ludo Cemetery in the same barangay at around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Police Major Eraño Regidor, chief of Mabolo Police Station, in his report, identified the arrested suspect as Jake Lloyd Silvano, 19, a resident of Barangay Carreta.

Silvano is allegedly one of the three backup shooters of the still at-large gunman.

Regidor said they were still looking for the gunman, who shot and killed Edina Eleola, 28, at past 1 a.m. on Oct. 12 in Barangay Carreta.

He said that the alleged shooter was allegedly the collector of the proceeds of the illegal drug business, which the victim was allegedly engaged in.

The Mabolo police chief said that investigation showed that Eleola of Barangay Hippodromo, Cebu City, was accompanied by her live-in partner when she met the gunman in Barangay Carreta on Oct. 12.

According to the investigation, Eleola had received a call from the gunman, who asked her if she could hand over money as advance payment for the illegal drugs she allegedly got from the suspects.

Eleola met the group and that was when, she was shot.

The partner later identified Silvano as one of the men, who met Eleola when she was killed.

As for the arrest of Silvano, Regidor said that at past 6 p.m. on Wednesday, they received information about the presence of the suspects inside the Ludo Cemetery.

Police immediately went to the area, and upon arrival, they saw Silvano, who had a gun with him, prompting the police to arrest him.

However, his three other alleged cohorts managed to evade arrest.

