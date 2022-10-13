TEAM chief: Speed limit ordinance to be strictly implemented soon

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) will soon strictly implement the city’s Speed Limit Ordinance.

Edwin Jumao-as, TEAM executive director, said they were only waiting for the speed guns to be purchased.

Jumao-as said that he requested to hasten the purchase of speed guns so that they could catch and penalize overspeeding motorists, who would travel in the city.

He cited the incident involving two trucks and an SUV along the highway in Barangay Casuntingan, Mandaue City on the evening of Oct. 10.

The trucks were seen driving recklessly and moved outside of their lanes nearly hitting the SUV.

Jumao-as said they had already identified the owners of the trucks and would be identifying where their yards were.

He said that he would also ask the TEAM’s legal division about what cases they could file against the truck drivers.

The city’s speed limit ordinance, which was authored by Mandaue City Councilor Jimmy Lumapas who is the committee on transportation chairman, was passed late last year.

Under the ordinance, motorcycles, tricycles, cars, and all kinds of motor vehicles may run up to 80 kilometers per hour (kph) on national primary roads, 70 kph when on national secondary roads, and 60 kph for national tertiary roads while buses and trucks can run only up to 50 kph.

For provincial roads the speed limit is 40 kph for motor vehicles and 30 kph for buses and trucks while for barangay roads, the limit is 20 kph.

/dbs