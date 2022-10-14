CCENRO collects P300K in fines from environment ordinance violators

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Businesses and individuals in Cebu City should start taking seriously the anti-littering and anti-smoking ordinances of the city.

The Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO) reported that it has collected at least P300,000 in fines from residents and establishments in the city caught violating the city’s anti-littering and anti-smoking ordinances.

In a statement from the Cebu City public information officer, Engr. Arleigh Gesta, head of CCENRO, said the total amount covers the fines collected from January to September 2022.

Gesta said around 160 individuals and establishments were issued with citation tickets and fined for various violations, including throwing garbage into the river, disposing of trash in undesignated areas, and failing to clean their surroundings. \

Some 150 other individuals were also cited for violation of the anti-smoking ordinance and improper septage disposal.

According to him, penalties range from P500 to P2,000 depending on the offense and how frequently they have already committed them.

Gesta then thanked the efforts of the Cebu City Environmental Sanitation Enforcement Team (CESET) and the Barangay Environmental Officers, headed by Grace Luardo, for strictly enforcing the city ordinances against violators.

Gesta acknowledged that the issuance of Mayor Michael Rama’s Oplan Disiplinata imposes a bigger challenge to further educate the people on proper garbage disposal, especially at the barangay level.

“Naa na man gyud ang mga barangays ug establishments, one of them is SM Cebu. Ang kulang na lang gyud nato kay ang saktong pagbuhat lang, which is mao ang pinakalisod buhaton,” he said.

“Kung ato lang gyud ning tumanon, siguro limpyo na gyud pirme ang Cebu,” he added. /rcg

