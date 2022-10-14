Batch 2012, Batch 2011 barge into SHAABAA finals

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Carampatana Food Corp.-Batch 2012 and Suprea Ready Mixed Concrete-Batch 2011 advanced to the much-awaited finals of their respective divisions in the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Season 25 after eliminating their respective opponents in the semifinals last Wednesday evening, Oct. 12, 2022, at the Magis Eagles Arena in Mandaue City.

Batch 2012 shocked the favored Batch MDP Customs Brokerage-Winzir-Batch 2013, 100-67, in the do-or-die game three under Division C.

With their victory, Batch 2012 forged a finals showdown against the unbeaten Asian Orthopedics-Batch 2014 tomorrow, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at the same venue.

Meanwhile, Batch 2011 edged Starkwood Properties Inc.-Batch 2009, 72-63, also in their own do-or-die game 3 to march into Division B’s finals. They’ll face Cebu Landmaster-Batch 2003 also on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

Rev-Rev Diputado exploded for 31 points to go with four rebounds, six assists, and four steals to lead Batch 2012’s victory.

Dave Yu and Maverick Suarez played crucial roles in Batch 2012’s stunning victory after scoring 19 and 18 points, respectively.

Yu also tallied seven rebounds, eight assists, one steal, and one block. Suarez had seven boards, two dimes, and one steal for the winning team.

Batch 2013’s Rendell Senining who missed game two scored 33 points, four rebounds, one assist, and two steals.

Ar-G Araw-Araw also spoiled his 20-point outing with three rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

In Division B, four of Batch 2011’s players scored double digits to tow their team into the finals.

Batch 2011’s scoring spree was headed by Bradley Bacaltos who had 20 points with two rebounds, four assists, and one steal.

Franz Pacheco had a double-double outing of 17 points, 11 rebounds, one assist, and one steal.

Bernard Chioson also had a double-double game of 12 points, 12 boards, seven assists, and one steal. Kiefer Lim added 13.

Joseph Roma, Kylle Valmoria, and Niel Benedicto spoiled their 17, 15, and 14 points, respectively for the losing squad.

On the other hand, Division A’s semifinal game two between Xchange Forex-Batch 2000 and Batch 2001 will also happen this Saturday at 8:30 p.m.

/dbs