Bornea to fight in undercard of Inoue-Butler unification bout in Dec. in Japan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The International Boxing Federation (IBF) No. 1 super flyweight contender, Jade “Hurricane” Bornea, will fight in the undercard of Naoya Inoue-Paul Butler unification showdown on Dec. 13, 2022 at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

The undefeated Bornea of Arakan, North Cotabato will face Inoue’s younger brother, Takuma, 26, in 10-rounder bout under the featherweight division.

This will be the 27-year-old Bornea’s first bout in Japan. His two previous bouts happened in Mexico where he both scored a knockout against Mohammed Obbadi last Jan. 14 and Mexican Ivan Meneses last Aug. 19, 2022.

Bornea is one of the top prospects for the Philippines to win a world title and end the long world title drought in boxing.

He is the IBF’s super flyweight top contender with Fernando Martinez as the reigning champion.

Bornea, who trains in Los Angeles, California, has a record of 18 wins with 12 knockouts. He is also the former NABF super flyweight champion.

Meanwhile, Inoue is ranked No. 5 in the IBF and No. 6 in the WBO, making him one of the most dangerous opponents for Bornea to date.

Inoue has a record of 16 wins with three knockouts and one defeat. Like his older brother, Takuma Inoue has a long list of Filipino boxers he had beaten before.

Inoue defeated Rene Daquil, Mark Anthony Geraldo, Froilan Saludar, and Mark John Yap. His only defeat came from former featherweight world champion Nordine Oubaali in 2019 via unanimous decision.

