2 men injured as motorcycle falls off Brgy Tisa cliff

By: Paul Lauro and Pegeen Maisie Sararaña - Multimedia Correspondent and Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | October 14,2022 - 07:00 PM

A motorcycle driver and his passenger fell off a cliff on Friday noon, Oct. 14, while traversing Sitio Lower South Hills in Barangay Tisa, Cebu City. | Photo courtesy of CCDRRMO


CEBU CITY, Philippines — A motorcycle driver, and his passenger sustained injuries after the motorcycle they were riding in fell off a cliff in Sitio Lower South Hills in Barangay Tisa, Cebu City, past noon on Friday, October 14.

The Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) reported that the driver allegedly lost control of his motorcycle that careened off a 30-foot-deep cliff.

Emergency responders immediately went to the area after receiving a call for assistance and rescued the two individuals who sustained injuries from the accident.

The driver sustained lacerations and wounds on his head while his back rider sustained abrasions on his nose bridge and complained of pain in his left chest.

Renzo Del Rosario, Data Management Cluster Head of the Cebu City Disaster and Risk Reduction Management Office (CCDRRMO), reminds motorists anew to always be cautious while driving. 

“On behalf of our Disaster Acting Department head, Raquel B. Arce, among gi awhag ang tanan motorista, magmatngon perme pagmaneho sa ila motorsiklo ug sakyanan sa mga tungason ug lisud na kadalanan. Mahimo permanente e check ang kondisyon para paglikay sa disgrasiya,” Del Rosario said. 

“In case naa mo emergency, gi awhag ang katawhan sa pagtawag una sa atong Cebu City Emergency Hotline 0932-537-7770, 0947-178-0000 and 0917-839-9896 para maka responde dayon atong mga emergency services sa siyudad sa Sugbu,” he added.     /rcg

READ: Worker injured after backhoe fell into 60-foot cliff in Cebu City barangay 

