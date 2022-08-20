Bornea stops Mexican boxer in 7th round of non-title bout in Mexico

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Filipino super flyweight top contender Jade “Hurricane” Bornea stopped Mexican journeyman Ivan Meneses Flores in the seventh round of their non-title bout in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico earlier today, August 19, 2022 (August 20, Manila Time).

The 27-year-old Bornea improved his unbeaten record to 18 wins with 12 knockouts after Meneses Flores quit from his stool in the middle of the seventh round.

Bornea landed a powerful right straight that buckled Meneses Flores’s knees. However, Bornea followed it up with a hook which landed on Meneses Flores’ lower back which is deemed an illegal blow.

Meneses Flores then complained to the refere, prompting the latter to pause the bout in the seventh round, to give the Mexican ample time to recover.

However, Meneses Flores decided that he had enough of being the receiving end of Bornea’s power punches and quit from the fight.

Despite quitting the bout, Meneses Flores put up a good show to test the Filipino boxer. He had numerous instances that he cornered Bornea against the ropes and landed crisp combinations, particularly in the third and fourth rounds.

Still, Bornea’s aggressiveness and accurate punches put him ahead of the unofficial score cards. Bornea’s straights and hooks became his main arsenal in punishing Meneses Flores.

In the fifth round, Meneses Flores’ nose started to bleed profusely due to Bornea’s vicious punches until he could not take it anymore and decided to quit in the middle of the seventh round.

The 32-year-old Flores, a former world title challenger, dropped to a 19-23 (win-loss) record with 11 knockouts and 2 draws. Moreover, he stretched his losing streak to nine bouts.

Meanwhile, Bornea is an inch closer to get his first world title shot after finishing off Meneses Flores in that tune-up bout. Bornea is the No. 1 contender in the International Boxing Federation (IBF) super flyweight division.

