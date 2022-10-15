UP Cebu chancellor vows to ‘institutionalize culture of compassion’ in the university

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The newly-installed second chancellor of the University of the Philippines Cebu (UP Cebu) envisions to institutionalize the culture of compassion in the university under his leadership.

In a press conference prior to the formal investiture ceremony for Lawyer Leo Malagar, the new second chancellor of UP Cebu, the lawyer recalled his humble beginnings and how the “compassion” and “genuine concern” of the people around him helped him survive poverty and finish his studies.

“The university must ensure that we awaken people’s interest to do something to help the plight of the poor, the deprived, the oppressed, and the exploited, especially in the light of our collective and individual experiences during this pandemic,” he said.

On Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, a ceremony was held on the campus of the UP Cebu to formally designate Lawyer Leo Malagar as the institution’s new chancellor. Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia and several presidents of other universities in Cebu graced the event on Friday afternoon.

Malagar succeeded former UP Chancellor Lawyer Liza Corro.

Humble beginnings

Malagar, who is from Liloan, Cebu, was born to a vendor of a rolling store and a jeepney driver and tricycle driver.

He had previously worked as a part-time conductor of a PUV in addition to other work while attending school.

He completed his education at UP Cebu, where he received a Political Science degree.

While pursuing his Bachelor of Laws at the UP College of Law in Diliman, he also worked as a graduate assistant at the UP Law Center and served on the UP System’s Board of Regents.

“I am certain that I would not have finished my studies for if not for a number of people who have shown compassion and genuine concern for others,” he said.

“I know that we do have a lot of stories and compassion to share, but these are just our individual stories. What we need to do is institutionalize the culture of compassion in the university-to ensure that there is a deliberate process that would promote and develop this organizational culture,” he added.

Paying it forward

Malagar laid forth some of the initiatives he would start for the university in his new role at UP-Cebu.

He began by telling his plan to review existing public service and volunteer programs and ensure that these programs are integrated into their academic and non-academic programs starting from recruitment of students and personnel until such time that they leave the university.

He also assured to provide democratic governance in the university and expand market for enrolment of students from low-income families.

UP-Cebu he said will go to remote places to conduct UPCAT reviews.

The university, he said, would also actively join in inter-collegiate sports tournaments by reactivating UP Cebu’s varsity teams for individual and team sports.

“We will reconfigure the physical layout of our classrooms and offices to allow physical distancing for onsite attendees and video-conferencing for our remote and hybrid participants, like providing our classrooms with visual equipment and reliable internet connectivity,” he added.

Malagar also said that the university under his leadership would network with other constituent universities to establish extension programs.

He said UP-Cebu could partner with the College of Law, College of Medicine in Manila, UP Mindanao, UP Visayas, and UP Los Bañ0s for its extension programs.

