Dad wants Intellectual Property Help Desk in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Councilor Rey Gealon is set to propose a resolution requesting the Intellectual Property (IP) Office of the Philippines to open an IP Help Desk in Cebu City.

Gealon told CDN Digital that doing so would provide assistance to Cebuanos to establish and integrate an intellectual and industrial property system.

Gealon said he would submit a draft of his resolution to the council for discussion and approval during their regular session next week.

“The City of Cebu can benefit from an IP Help Desk as it will promote IP and enhance the capability of the IP stakeholders, which are the two main foundations that will be established in order to achieve an IP-conscious city or municipality,” he said.

He also maintained that the intellectual creations of the Cebuanos are treasures of the city that should be registered and protected.

Gealon furthered that with an IP Help Desk established in Cebu Province, it is only proper to have the same for the city, especially since it is a growing hub for growing businesses and innovative activities.

Last October 11, 2022, the IP office of the Philippines opened its newest IP Help Desk in Moalboal, Cebu Province.

It is the sixth IP Help Desk in the Philippines and the first in Central Visayas.

The next IP Help Desk in the region was established three days after in Bogo City.

IP registration protects and secures exclusive rights of scientists, investors, artists, and other talented citizens to their creation and intellectual property. /rcg