UCFC draws with CFC on fair play goal bonus, fans furious

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano football fans were furious at United City Football Club’s (UCFC) goalkeeper Anthony Pinthus for allegedly flopping, which resulted in a, 3-3 draw with the home team, Cebu Football Club Gentle Giants in the ongoing Philippines Football League (PFL) at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex on Saturday, October 15, 2022.

Pinthus reportedly just fell to the ground and left their goal box undefended in the 66th minute allowing CFC’s Mert Altinoz to score a goal and giving the Gentle Giants a, 3-2 lead.

However, a few minutes after the goal, match officials awarded United City FC with a bonus goal as fairplay.

The decision angered Cebuano football fans after the match ended in a, 3-3 draw instead of a, 3-2 victory for the Gentle Giants.

Despite the draw, the Gentle Giants remained on top of the team standings with 20 points from six wins, two draws, and one defeat, while United City FC is in second spots with 19 points.

Cebu FC head coach, Mehmet Khakil, said they were obliged to exercise the fairplay in the match.

He said that they would have wanted a more competitive match against United City FC.

“We started rough in the first half, but I told the players we can turn this match, we will get the game back. We scored two goals and had our third goal which had a complication. We have to exercise fair play at the end of the day, fairplay is the right thing to do. Normally, I want to show our fighting spirit more than being a gentleman on the field,” said the Turkish head coach.

During the match, United City FC started hot with former Cebu FC player Ricardo Ivan Sendra scoring a brace or two successive goals in the third and fourth minutes giving his team a, 2-0 edge.

However, Cebu FC quickly retaliated and tied the match at 2-2 from Marius Kore’s 12th-minute goal and “Man of the Match” Jeremiah Borlongan’s in the 22nd minute.

In the second half, Mert Altinoz slipped past the defense of United City FC from the left wing and flicked the ball to score the team’s third goal, 3-2, in the 66th minute, while Pinthus was lying on the ground apparently injured.

However, a few minutes later, Cebu FC was forced to exercise fair play and a goal was awarded to United City FC due to Pinthus ‘injury’ which left him unable to defend their goal.

The bonus goal tied the match, anew, 3-3, which stood until the final whistle.

In their first encounter last August 20 at the Rizal Memorial Stadium, both teams had a 1-1 draw.

Next up for Cebu FC is the Stallion Laguna FC on October 23, 2022, at the same venue. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Cebu Football Club topples Maharlika Manila

CFC falters in battle-for-third