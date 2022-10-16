Mandaue, Consolacion settle water boundary dispute

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The local governments of Mandaue City and Consolacion town have officially and finally put to rest a boundary dispute that could impact big-ticket projects in their territories.

Mandaue City and Consolacion agreed to let the national government delineate their jurisdictions, ultimately capping an ongoing boundary dispute that covers portions of Cansaga Bay.

Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes and Consolacion Mayor Teresa Alegado signed a joint resolution during a ceremony at the Capitol’s Social Hall last Oct. 12.

The resolution effectively passes the authority to determine the boundary between the two neighboring localities to the National Mapping and Resource Information Authority (Namria).

Present during the signing of the resolution were Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia, and Provincial Board Members of the Sixth District, Thadeo Jovito ‘Jonkie’ Ouano and Glenn Anthony Soco.

The signing of the joint resolution also formed part of the governor’s report about her 1,100 days in office, which coincided with her 67th birthday.

The Capitol decided to intervene in the land row between the two local governments. A series of meetings with local government officials and representatives from Namria also took place prior to the resolution signing.

Aside from accepting demarcations made by Namria, part of the agreement that Mandaue City and Consolacion signed was that each had to put a 50-meter setback once their respective reclamation projects push through.

Both Mandaue and Consolacion are planning to expand their land area through reclamation. Both reclamation projects were intended to further spur economic and commercial activities in their localities.

RELATED STORIES

Territorial disputes between Mandaue barangays to be resolved soon

Reclamation and scarcity of land

DENR gets scolding for reclamation projects

4th Cebu-Mactan bridge project: DPWH meets 50 Mandaue families to be affected by P76B project

Consolacion officials bent on realizing reclamation project

/dbs