Hinagdanan powers Architects-Sugbu team to 1st win in AEBC tournament

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Finals “Most Valuable Player” Chester Hinagdanan had a fantastic game to tow Architects-Sugbu Chapter-Super Kinis Paints to victory against Mechanical Engineers-A Apollo Rubber Cement, 68-58, in the ongoing Architects and Engineers Basketball Club (AEBC): Island Premium Paints Cup on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2022, at the Metrosports Lahug.

Hinagdanan went on to have a double-double game of 35 points with 11 rebounds and 4 assists as the Architects-Sugbu Chapter-Super Kinis Paints logged their first win in two games under Group A, while the ME-A Apollo Rubber Cement suffered their second straight loss.

Criz Matunog and Dexsel Caadan each scored 12 points to aid Hinagdanan in their big win.

Mark Malinao was the lone double-digit scorer for the losing squad with 12 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals.

In Group B, Ed Bonphyl Macasling tallied 16 points to go with 5 rebounds and 6 assists as the Mechanical Engineers-B Mayon Paint Thinners manhandled the Civil Engineers-4 Epoxseal, 101-45.

The lopsided victory improved ME-B Mayon Paint Thinners to an unbeaten 2-0 (win-loss) record while CE-4 Epoxseal dropped to the bottom of the standings with a 0-2 (win-loss) slate.

Niel Francis Benedicto had 14 points, 7 boards, and 2 assists for ME-B Mayon Paint Thinners, while teammates Jordan Alano and Kyle Francis Esbra each scored 11 points.

Arnel Barriga scored 10 points with 5 rebounds for the losing squad.

In the other Group A game, the Civil Engineers-3 Equip Paints routed Architects-Cebu-Prima Paints, 69-49.

Dexter Estilloro and Norberto Busi II each scored 18 points to lead CE-3, to grab their second straight victory. Zach Go wasted his 22-point outing as his team dropped to a 0-2 (win-loss) card in Group A’s standings.

/dbs