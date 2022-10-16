UAAP: Carl Tamayo, UP edge Ateneo in OT

MANILA, Philippines—Carl Tamayo proved his worth in another cliffhanger as University of the Philippines downed Ateneo in overtime, 76-71, on Sunday night in the UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball tournament.

Tamayo scored six of his game-high 20 points in extra time, including a three-point play triggered by Ange Kouame’s goaltending that put the Fighting Maroons ahead by five inside the final two minutes.

Forthsky Padrigao pulled the Blue Eagles within two with a long three that bound off the rim before trickling in before Tamayo and Malick Diouf sealed UP’s fourth win in five games for a share of the lead with the National University Bulldogs.

“I’m thankful for the trust of my teammates. They made an effort to hand me the ball and push me to make those shots even though I struggled early,” said Tamayo after the Fighting Maroons repeated over the Blue Eagles in a replay of their championship rematch.

JD Cagulangan, the cold-blooded assassin whose championship-clinching three ended Ateneo’s reign last season, returned to action and gave the Maroons a needed lift in sending the Blue Eagles to their second defeat after five outings.

“It’s a good feeling that I was able to play and help the team again. The intensity out there is really different whenever we play Ateneo,” said Cagulangan after UP won its third overtime match against the Blue Eagles.

Dave Ildefonso had 22 points and 12 rebounds, but his flubbed three in the dying seconds didn’t help their cause either.

Padrigao, who forced the extra period with a three off a Kouame screen with 36.7 seconds remaining in regulation, fired 15 points on top of four rebounds and four assists.

The Scores:

UP 76 — Tamayo 20, Spencer 14, Diouf 12, Lucero 10, Cagulangan 7, Abadiano 6, Galinato 4, Fortea 3, Gonzales 0, Alarcon 0, Calimag 0.

ATENEO 71 — Ildefonso 22, Padrigao 15, Kouame 10, Andrade 9, Ballungay 8, Koon 5, Chiu 2, Lazaro 0, Gomez 0, Garcia 0, Quitevis 0.

Quarters: 18-14, 33-38, 53-54, 64-64, 76-71.

