MGBL: Sibonga Ballers, JAL clobber foes in U-18 hoops tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Sibonga Ballers and JAL scored big wins in the under-18 division of the ongoing Minglanilla G-Sports Basketball League (MGBL) on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 15, 2022 at the Minglanilla sports complex.

Sibonga Ballers travelled to Minglanilla with a winning intent after clobbering Prolific, 63-41, to log their first victory in one of the two Under-18 division matches featured on Saturday.

Mark Gian Tampos led the scoring for the winning team with 11 points to go with 3 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 steal.

Meanwhile, JAL remains unbeaten in two games after routing Salinas Saints, 81-46, in the under-18 division. Christopher Solis poured 17 markers to go with four boards, three dimes, and two steals to lead JAL into their second win and introduced Salinas Saints with a loss in the latter’s first game.

JAL’s under-15 division team also scored a big win against Basketball Chiefs, 54-35, with Alburz Bathaji leading the scoring with 10 points, two rebounds, and six assists.

In the other under-15 division, Pinggan Slashers defeated SEABZ, 48-37, in the first game of their campaign in the division. Mike Louie Padernal scored 10 points with three rebounds and three assists to lead Pinggan Slashers.

In the under-13 division, Hype thrashed JAL, 75-15, with Carl Jacob Cortes having a spectacular game by scoring 16 points with 5 rebounds and 3 assists.

In the other under-13 game, Athena edged Linao, 64-36. John Luis Barrera scored 12 points with three rebounds, and two assists to spearhead the winning team’s scoring.

/dbs