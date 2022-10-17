TEAM office, Mandaue CDRRMO to be moved to Norkis Park

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The office of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) and City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO) will soon be transferred at the Norkis Park in Barangay Looc.

TEAM Executive Director Edwin Jumao-as said that they were only waiting for the re-roofing to be completed so that they could already transfer.

The TEAM’s office is located inside the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex in Barangay Centro while the CDRRMO is beside the City Hall.

However, they clarified that the CDRRMO’s command center beside the city hall and also the TEAM’s impounding area at the city’s old public market would remain.

The city plans to transfer the offices so that the Mandaue City College can have additional space and classrooms and clear the grounds of the city hall of CDRRMO’s vehicles.

The Norkis Park was used as the city’s isolation center during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. In December 2021, it was damaged by super typhoon Odette.

Councilor Malcolm Sanchez, chairman of the committee on education, said that the MCC students might soon have additional classrooms.

The city government plans to improve the school’s facility and hopes that the city’s application for the Certificate of Program Compliance (COPC) will be approved to be able to continue the implementation of its free tuition program in partnership with the Unified Student Financial Assistance System for Tertiary Education (UniFAST).

Currently, the city government is shouldering the tuition of all MCC students and will continue to shoulder their tuitions until its COPC for the free tuition program will be approved.

/dbs