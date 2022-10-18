LTO-7 targets to close 2022 with 30,000 theoretical driving course scholars

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) aims to close 2022 with a total of 30,000 scholars provided with a free Theoretical Driving Course (TDC).

During an online news forum on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, LTO-7 director Victor Caindec said they are currently focused on expanding their driver education program through its TDC scholarships.

Caindec claimed that as of now, LTO-7 has the most number of scholars produced across the entire country as its TDC program reached the mountain barangays in the region.

“We are happy that we are getting good feedback because as of today, our biggest challenge is fixing the schedule because of all the requests that are coming in,” he said.

“This is a grassroots program, the barangay captains are the ones sending us letters, and the municipal mayors are sending letters, but to date, we are close to 20,000 scholars since we launched it in September 2020,” he added.

Caindec said the LTO-7 is thinking of working with the local government units (LGUs) by giving them the capacity to conduct these programs through their own instructors.

However, he admitted, that this is still a challenge as of now, especially in terms of the available number of accredited instructors.

He said even if LTO employees are the ones conducting the TDCs, they still underwent proper instructor accreditation and took the exam.

Currently, LTO-7 only has two accredited instructors for the TDC.

“We are trying to complete the capacity building and the qualification for two more but these are added responsibilities, wala pa mi dedicated plantilla for these instructors,” Caindec explained.

“We are trying to make do of what we have. We are not complaining,” he added.

