It’s easy to move in at Bloq Residences with this promo. Read on

Are you thinking of moving into the city and kickstarting your independence, away from your childhood bedroom but still closer to home?

Independent living has never been this great and affordable at Bloq Residences because you have a chance to own a move-in ready unit and enjoy big rebates through their Easy Move-In promo.

BLOQ Residences boasts of their affordable modern residential developments in strategic locations in Cebu City —Talamban, Plaridel, Sikatuna, and Banawa.

Bloq Residences’ Easy Move-In Promo, which will now allow new residents the opportunity to transfer into their units within two to three weeks from completion of requirements, is only until November 10, 2022.

It is a series of affordable urban condominiums that offer two unit types–the Studio, and Loft–perfect for young professionals.

Their studio units are designed to be comfortable on its own, balancing space and cost while giving people the option to combine units for an even bigger area.

The loft units, on the other hand, are high-ceiling, allowing a private bedroom at the elevated level with the main level designed to be the living area.

Enjoy the privilege of waivable transfer charges and grab ready-for-occupancy units today at Bloq Talamban, Bloq Sikatuna, Bloq Centro Mandaue, and Bloq Pagsabungan.

Developed by Acropolis Land, all units in BLOQ Residences uphold the RFK Holdings Inc. reputation for dynamic space and design concepts, construction integrity, and most of all, value for money.

