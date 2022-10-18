DHSUD to build 6.5M housing units for informal settlers

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Human Settlement and Urban Development (DHSUD) targets to build 6.5 million housing units intended for informal settlers across the country.

This was confirmed by Richard Ron San Miguel, OIC at the Homeowners Association and Community Development Division (HOACDD) of DHSUD-7, during the HOA Skills Upgrading and Updates on the 2021 Revised Implementing Rules and Regulation of R.A. 9904 at the Lapu-Lapu City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) training room.

The activity was also attended by Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan.

San Miguel said this was under the new program of the Marcos Administration entitled “Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino” which will last for six years.

“Naa ta’y gitawag pod nga atong Public Housing Division that looks into the building of homes, building of housing programs para sa atoang beneficiaries from different LGUs. Naay bag-ong initiative under sa atong new administration or president, kining atong gitawag nga Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino which aims to provide 6.5 million houses in the next six years,” San Miguel said.

San Miguel said that they are now coordinating with different LGUs for the implementation of the said program.

Chan, for his part, welcomed the said program of DHSUD.

He said that currently, the city has 27,000 households of informal settlers from around 400 associations.

“Mao ni siya ang mga social housing, they can finance from the national government nga mo-build ta, especially alang sa atong mga informal settlers, the national government will help. So mao ni siyay murag counterpart sa National Housing Authority,” Chan said.

He added that currently, they are now identifying possible recipients of the housing units from DHSUD. /rcg

