USC grad is Top 6 in Oct. 2022 ChemEng Licensure Exams

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A graduate of the University of San Carlos (USC) is among the topnotchers of the recently concluded October 2022 Chemical Engineering Licensure Examinations.

Bryce Victor Dy landed sixth in the list of Top 10 passers of the Chemical Engineering Licensure Examinations, based on results the Professional Regulations Commission (PRC) released on Tuesday, October 18, 2022.

Dy earned a score of 85.10 percent.

PRC also named USC as one of the top performing schools, ranking fourth, after achieving a 85.71 percent passing rate. This means that 12 of their 14 examinees passed the licensure tests.

Jerome Ignatius Garces from the De La Salle University clinched the No. 1 spot after gaining a score of 89.30 percent.

He was followed by Oliver Roy Mañgosing from Xavier University with a score of 88.30 percent. Meanwhile, Caesa John Alcoriza of the University of the Philippines – Diliman (UP Diliman) landed on the third spot with a score of 87.60 percent.

The other topnotchers are the following:

4th: Michael Castro, UP Diliman, 86.30 percent

5th: Joshua Therell Cuesta, UP Diliman, 85.70 percent

7th: Denver Pascua, University of Santo Tomas, 84.50 percent

8th: Chris Ian Avendaño, UP Diliman, 84.10 percent

9th: Jan Carlo Tinaja, UP Diliman, 84 percent

10th: Angelo Joseph Suzara, UP Diliman, 83.80 percent

PRC said 531 examinees passed the October 2022 Chemical Engineering Licensure Examinations.

The tests were conducted in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo and Legazpi.

