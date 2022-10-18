NMIS-7 to intensify inspection of meat and poultry products

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The National Meat Inspection Service in Central Visayas (NMIS-7) will be intensifying its inspection of meat and poultry products to ensure these products are always safe for consumption.

NMIS-7 will be conducting inspections in public markets, meat shops, and supermarkets, among others.

NMIS-7 technical director Dr. Roberto Umali said local government units with NMIS-7 officials have been conducting regular inspections. But because Christmas is fast approaching wherein the demand for meat is expected to increase, they will be strengthening their monitoring to ensure that the meat and poultry products that are being sold are safe from diseases and are not “double dead”.

Umali is encouraging consumers to also look for the documents such as meat inspection certificates, among others when buying meat.

He said that it would also be good to buy meat and poultry products that are already inspected and approved by the authorities.

He added that it is also better if they are informed of the things that were implemented by the national government and their localities regarding meat safety.

Central Visayas, Umali said, remains free from African Swine Fever (ASF) and Avian Flu. But the possibility of infection still exists, he said, especially since neighboring places and regions have already recorded cases of the disease.African Swine Fever (ASF) and Avian Flu

He said that the Department of Agriculture and local and provincial governments are implementing measures to help keep the region ASF and Avian Flu free.

The NMIS is celebrating the 29th annual Meat Consciousness Week (MCW) from Oct. 17 to 21 and its 50th Founding Anniversary.

The agency also conducted activities in line with this milestone such as a motorcade, among others. /rcg

