Mandaue Veterinary Office releases SRP of chicken, pork meat

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—The Mandaue City Veterinary Office (MCVO) has observed an unstable or unpredictable change in the prices of meat at the Mandaue City Public Market.

As oil prices continue to rise, it did not just affect drivers and commuters but also other individuals such as meat vendors. The fuel price hikes is said to be one of the factors of the unpredictable change in the prices of meat.

On Monday, March 14, 2022, the MCVO released a suggested retail price list of meat at the Mandaue market.

The price per kilo of a whole chicken is set at P190, while thigh and breast parts are told to be sold for P200 per kilo. Pork meat is pegged at P300 per kilo and P320 for the belly part of pork.

The MCVO said there were weeks last month wherein prices increased by P10.

According to Dr. Karen Merilles, the city veterinarian, they observed price increase was due to several factors.

“Nihit kaayo ang poultry ug ang hogs tungod sa ASF and Avian Influenza. Nag ban man sad ta ron, so ang Cebu is not accepting poultry products from Luzon so nisamot siya og kamahal. Plus, the price pa sa kanang diesel ug gas nato nisaka, one factor gihapon na,”

The city vet, however, assured that there is enough supply of meat in the market.

Nisa Tabanera, a pork meat seller, said lately they noted only a few customers inside the market.

“Mga customers muingun ‘wala pa diay ni minus?’ Unsaon man namo nga wala man niminus ang baboy. Ni ana man gani ang kuhaanan namo og baboy nga musaka na sad kay nimahal ang krudo. Samot mi ani walay halin,” said Tabanera.

