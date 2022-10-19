Lapu jail personnel, PDLs test negative for drugs

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines – All 88 personnel and persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) of the Lapu-Lapu City Jail have tested negative in the surprise drug test conducted by the City of Lapu-Lapu Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP) on Tuesday, October 18, 2022.

This was confirmed by Garry Lao, executive director of CLOSAP, on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

Lao said that the surprise drug test was initiated by CLOSAP upon the request of the city jail warden, Jail Superintendent Jessie Calumpang.

“The drug test was initiated by the City of Lapu-Lapu Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP) and the DOH-accredited B-Krus Drug Testing conducted the test for urine samples of the government personnel,” Lao said.

Calumpang, for his part, said that the activity was part of their intensified internal cleansing campaign.

Earlier, DILG Secretary Benjamin Abalos issued a warning that he will personally visit jail facilities to conduct random drug tests amid the issue of big-time drug lords operating in jails.

As mandated by the Dangerous Drugs Board through a regulation providing for guidelines in the implementation of drug-clearing programs in controlled facilities for Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs), the personnel of detention facilities shall undergo mandatory drug tests at least once a year while PDLs shall undergo drug tests based on random sampling. /rcg

