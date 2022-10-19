Council wants city to adopt Cebu province’s temporary ban on live hogs from Panay and Iloilo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Council has agreed during its regular session on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, to request Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama to expedite the adoption of an executive order (EO) issued by Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia banning the entry of live hogs from Panay Island and Iloilo.

The council passed the amended relevant resolution sponsored by Councilor Pastor Alcover, Jr. on Wednesday.

Alcover, in his resolution, has requested Rama to adopt in toto Garcia’s EO no. 42, ordering the temporary ban on the entry of live hogs, pork, and pork products, including livestock transport vehicles from Iloilo and Panay Island for 60 days.

The governor signed her EO on October 13. The EO no. 42 series of 2022 took effect at 12:01 am on the next day, October 14, 2022.

Alcover maintained that the move was necessary to be adopted by the city pending confirmation of reports of suspected African Swine Fever (ASF) cases in Iloilo and Panay Island.

ASF is a highly-contagious and deadly swine disease that can affect both farm-raised and wild pigs. /rcg

