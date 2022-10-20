Casa Gorordo Museum promises a unique GSK experience

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The famous hablon of Argao, Cebu and a ‘Binisaya Film Festival’ await visitors of the Casa Gorordo Museuam during the Gabie sa Kabilin (GSK) scheduled Friday night, October 21, 2022.

Cebu’s house museum is set to showcase the Cebuano spirit which “prevailed in the course of the pandemic and throughout the period of recovery from Typhoon Odette with exclusively-designed activities,” Ramon Aboitiz Foundation, Inc. (RAFI) said in a statement.

It promises a mixed-media tent experience called “Kwarenta Dias” that will encapsulate the journey of local creatives during the pandemic through their art works.

“At once critical and hopeful, it expresses the overwhelming sense of uncertainty stirring the collective psyche with COVID – 19 racing through the Philippines counteracted by the strength and inclusive charity that allowed Cebu to weather the crisis,” RAFI said.

Among the attractions that they have prepared is the “Mano-Mano” that will feature the hablon nuevo collection of famed Cebuano fashion creator Dexter Alazas.

“The designer supported the hablon weavers of Argao during the pandemic, helping them keep their families afloat. Hablon is a delicate fabric made of the fibers of indigenous plants. How it is created will be demonstrated by a weaver onsite. How it is worn will be shown in an exhibit and style show at the azotea,” part of the RAFI statement read.

Samples of the hablon will also be made available at the museum’s shop.

Before the celebration ends, Casa Gorordo Museum will also be showcasing local films for its Binisaya Film Festival.

Guests will get to watch movies and clips done in the Visayan language that will be followed by the awarding of festival winners.

The GSK is a night of cultural and historical exploration. It is an integrated experience of the different museums found in the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Lapulapu and Talisay.

Participating museums will be open from 6 p.m. to 12 midnight on Friday.

The GSK will be revived this year following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will carry the theme “Padayon,” to highlight the Cebuanos’ resilience, optimism and ingenuity in the face of crises and challenges.

RELATED STORIES

A more vibrant Casa Gorordo Museum to reopen on Oct. 15

Casa Gorordo Museum to reopen in October with a new look

The glorious past gets ‘high tech’

‘Sinug sa Casa Gorordo’ lives on

Cebu’s small museum ‘with a character’