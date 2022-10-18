19-year-old killed in Talisay City shooting  

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 19-year-old man died after he was shot by a still unidentified gunman at the Tabunok Public Market in Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City, past noon time on Tuesday, October 18, 2022.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Caballes, chief of Talisay City Police Station, identified the victim as Alvin Sinco, who is from Tuburan town, northern Cebu. Sinco works at a store in the public market.

Caballes said that they received reports that love triangle may be the reason behind the shooting. However, they have yet to confirm this as they still haven’t identified nor caught the suspect, who was seen in a CCTV footage fleeing the crime scene.

Talisay police continue their manhunt operation against the suspect as of this posting.

Quoting their initial investigation, Caballes said that a concerned citizen reported to them this shooting at 12:13 p.m. Upon their arrival in the area, Sinco was already sitting on the stairs of the store where he was working.

He sustained a gunshot wound to the left part of his back.

Sinco was immediately brought to a nearby hospital for immediate medical treatment but was declared dead on arrival.

Based on the accounts of the store owner, Thelma Enriquez, the victim, as per her knowledge, had no known enemies with regards to his job.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Suspect in the killing of a public school teacher in Naga City nabbed