Arce to reorganize, instill internal discipline at CCTO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Newly designated Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) acting head Racquel Arce said she will prioritize internal personnel discipline and strict enforcement of the city’s traffic code.

Arce is now tasked with leading the CCTO in maintaining peace and order on the city’s highways after leaving her position as head of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO).

“Dako ang akoang dungog. Dako ang akoang kalipay sa challenge nga gihatag sa mayor unya paningkamutan nako to do my best aron dili masayang ang iyang pag designate nako as head of CCTO. Challenge ni in the sense nga makita g’yod ang epekto kung ga trabaho ba ko or wala pinaagi sa sitwasyon sa mga karsada,” she told CDN Digital.

Arce, though, will continue to oversee the city’s market division.

Meanwhile, asked if there will be a reorganization at CCTO under her leadership, Arce said there will be.

She said there would be a reorganization as she believes that it is advantageous for an organization to let regular employees lead it.

Regular employees, she said, would have command responsibility. She, however, said that she has yet to come up with names for these positions.

Arce said she will also give the current officials of the division at least two weeks to”prove their worth” and would implement changes after the Nov. 1 and 2 holidays.

Moreover, the new CCTO head also emphasized the importance of instilling discipline among its personnel to ensure proper enforcement of the city’s traffic code.

“Dili mi makadisiplina sa driver kung ako pong mga kaubanan sa sulod sa opisina wala po’y disiplina,” she said.

“First, is dili siguro ta mag-apas sa kung unsay ma kolekta nato nga penalties kay wala man tay quota ana, but if we have to enforce the penalty aron lang madisiplina ang usa ka driver, we will do it. Pero kung atong tan-aw nga pwede ra natong pasayluon then atong hatagan og higayon nga ma-correct. I-educate nato ang driver,” she added. /rcg

