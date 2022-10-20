Retired seaman detained for allegedly slashing DPWH worker’s throat

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A retired seaman is in hot waters after he tried to slash the throat of a government employee in Dalaguete town, southern Cebu.

Police in Dalaguete confirmed that they have arrested a 69-year-old man for reportedly causing a dangerous ruckus last Wednesday evening, October 19.

The man was identified as Jesus Tangpus Jr., a retired seaman from Brgy. Banhigan, also in Dalaguete town.

Tangpus was accused of attempting to harm a certain Ernie Mercolita, a worker of the Department of Public Works and Highway (DPWH).

Mercolita told police that he was in a drinking session with friends in Brgy. Poblacion, Dalaguete when the suspect came out of nowhere and attacked him.

Fortunately, the victim got ahold of Tangpus, who was armed with a knife and managed to avoid getting a direct hit.

Mercolita, though, sustained minor wounds on his neck.

Initial reports from the police alleged that the suspect got jealous over a karaoke session, and believed that Mercolita and his friends were singing.

Tangpus is currently under the custody of the Dalaguete Police Station.

Dalaguete is a first-class municipality located approximately 88 kilometers southeast of Cebu City. /rcg

