Viewing deck for Talisay’s sleeping dinosaur almost complete –Samsam

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The viewing deck overlooking Talisay City’s “sleeping dinosaur,” one of the city’s tourism destinations, is almost complete.

Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas said the city would soon introduce regulations to ensure order in the area and to also limit the number of vendors there.

“Hapit na mahuman atong viewing deck, para mas dali ug mas sayon mu makakita ug makameet sa atong Talisay Sleeping Dinosaur, si Isay,” Gullas said in a social media post.

(The viewing deck is nearly done, so that it will faster and easier for you to see and meet our Talisay Sleeping Dinosaur, Isay.)

“To finalize this, we will properly manage the facility. Maghimo tag lugar kung asa pwede naay makabaligya og pagkaon,” he said.

(To finalize this, we will properly manage the facility. We will create an area were there will be vendors, who can sell food.)

Gullas said he would create a committee that would draft the guidelines to be followed by the vendors.

To ensure order, Gullas said, they would only allow a certain number of vendors there.

Priority will be given to vendors coming from barangays Campo 4 and Manipis.

“Suggestion lang gyud nako sa committee, na walay branded or dako na negosyo makabaligya dri. Only Brgy. Camp 4 and Manipis organizations and sectors will be allowed to sell here,” he added.

(My suggestion to the committee, no branded or big businesses will be allowed to sell there. Only Brgy. 4 and Manipis organizations and sectors will be allowed to sell there.)

“Isay” became popular during the pandemic. If you are driving along the Manipis Toledo-Talisay road, Isay is located along the banks of the Mananga River.

Gullas earlier said that “Isay” was discovered by members of the biking community, who would pass by the area to have a breath of fresh air especially when Cebu was still under strict quarantine restrictions.

/dbs