Samsam wants to ramp up economic activities in Talisay

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Invite more tourists and improve infrastructural projects.

These were just some of the plans Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony ‘Samsam’ Gullas has in store as he marked on Monday, October 10, 2022, his first 100 days in office with his State of the City Address (SOCA).

The SOCA was held at the Talisay Sports Complex and attended by Cebu 1st District Rep. Rhea Gullas, Vice Mayor Richard Francis ‘Choy’ Aznar, and members of the City Council.

Like his SOCA in 2021, Gullas bared his administration’s accomplishments and plans for the next three years in a video presentation.

The mayor, who was re-elected for a second term, said presenting what they have achieved, and what they are trying to achieve, through an audio-visual approach was ‘more practical.’

“The last term was one for the books. Difficult to say the least as we faced COVID and our city suffered from the effects of Typhoon Odette,” said Gullas.

“It was a difficult first term for a mayor such as me. But true leadership should always be measured on how we adapt (on the challenges and times),” he added.

Tourism

Among the highlights of Gullas’ video, which ran a total of 45 minutes, was to give the tourism industry a boost as part of the city’s efforts in spurring economic activities.

It was revealed in the video that the city government wants to open a new tourist spot in the highlands – a viewing deck for ‘Isay’, the mountain ranges that resemble a sleeping dinosaur.

“This year, the viewing deck overlooking our sleeping dinosaur ‘Isay’ at Barangay Camp 4, Manipis would be getting its well-deserved spotlight in Cebu’s tourism industry,” said Gullas.

Aside from a viewing deck, Talisay City is also expected to expand its seaside Boardwalk – by up to 50 meters, and break ground for its Family Park and Skate Park.

According to Gullas, these plans were made to increase economic activities in Poblacion Park.

“Kita dinhe sa Talisay, we are ready to roll the red carpet for more tourist arrivals in the days ahead. Truly the City of Capital is the tourism gateway of the south, the lechon capital of Cebu,” said Gullas.

Infra, Education

Gullas also reported in his SOCA that the city would be pushing to expand and improve its road networks, flood control projects such as drainages, and other infrastructures.

In terms of education, the mayor said they will be allotting P10 million in public funds every year to help his constituents become skilled workers by enrolling in Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda).

“Para mas daghan pa nga mga Talisaynons nga makatagamtam ug skills training to adapt to changes of time,” said Gullas.

