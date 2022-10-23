Blacklist International Reclaims Crown After Defeating ECHO in MPL PH S10 Grand Finals

MANILA, Philippines – After missing the playoffs last season, Blacklist International reclaimed their crown after defeating ECHO 4-2 in the grand finals of the MPL Philippines Season 10.

Blacklist International started strong as they won Game 1 in just a little more than fifteen minutes. In this game, Danerie “Wise” Rosario debuted Valentina in the jungle role which caught ECHO off-guard, which was enough for him to earn a 7/0/5 KDA and earn the Game 1 MVP honors.

However, Blacklist International faltered in the next two games of the series as ECHO was carried by one of their superstars, Tristan “YAWI” Cabrea, who put up a back-to-back game MVP performance for Games 2 and 3 respectively.

Fortunately, Blacklist would tie the series on Game 4 and continue their winning momentum in Game 5 to get an upper hand in the series once more. They then capped the game off in Game 6 as they bulldozed their way past through ECHO to reclaim their rightful crown as the champions of MPL Philippines Season 10.

After the grand final series, Edward “EDWARD” Dapadap took home the Finals MVP award and expressed how he thought his fellow teammate Wise would’ve gotten the award instead of him during the post-match interview.

Both Blacklist International and ECHO will be sent to contend in the M4 World Championship as two of the representatives of the country, with Blacklist looking forward to defending their title as the concurrent world champions.

