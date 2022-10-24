Mactan airport given go signal to allow flights to depart from 4 to 6 p.m. today

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) was issued notice to airmen (NOTAM) to allow flights between 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.

This was confirmed by Mary Ann Dimabayao, officer-in-charge of the Public Affairs Office (PAO) of Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA).

NOTAM is issued by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP).

The airport will use a shortened runway to allow the departure of aircrafts during these period of times. But because it was shortened, only small aircraft would be allowed to depart from the airport.

However, Dimabayao said that they might just allow one aircraft to depart from the airport going to Jeju Island in South Korea.

Originally, the MCIAA is planning to allow the departure of six aircraft today, including an international flight of Turkish Airlines.

“We will process another NOTAM for 5:00 a.m. tomorrow (Oct. 25) (to allow other aircraft to depart),” Dimabayao said.

MCIAA is targetting to resume the departure and landing of aircraft to its runway by tomorrow at midnight.

Earlier, the operation of the airport was suspended, after Korean Air flight No. KE631 from Seoul, South Korea overshot the runway in a landing attempt during heavy rains at the MCIA on Sunday evening, Oct. 23, 2022.

A total of 162 passengers and 11 crew were onboard the A330 aircraft during the incident.

All passengers were immediately evacuated and tended to by airport emergency personnel.

/dbs