Dr. Villa wants some brgy health centers converted to ‘mini hospitals’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The newly reinstated head of the Cebu City Health Department, Dr. Daisy Villa, said her administration will make sure that each city resident will have access to health services.

During the “Panaghisgot” forum hosted by the Cebu City Public Information Office on Monday, Oct. 24, Villa said she will pursue Mayor Michael Rama’s dream of creating satellite health centers that will function as “mini hospitals.”

“So, we need to identify each cluster. If we have five main health areas, we have to identify (these). And I already talked with Atty. Joy (Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera) who is responsible for the Committee on Health with regards ani nga plan and I think they have identified three and I hope we will identify two more in the north for these satellite health centers,” she said.

Villa said she will make sure that the satellite health centers are functional so that these could accommodate patients, who are in need of medical care, that cannot be immediately admitted to hospitals.

The Cebu City government, through its public information office, announced the re-appointment of Villa as CHD head last October 18.

Villa served as CDH in-charge prior to Rama’s second term as mayor in 2014 and again in an interim capacity from early 2015 to early 2016.

“Actually, when I received the memorandum, I thanked him (Mayor Rama) for choosing me to be back in City Health and I can see a lot of things that we have to work on. So, that is why I told him to support me, full support, especially in the implementation of everything that he wanted,” she said.

"There is only one thing that he (the mayor) said to me. He actually said, you just do what is the mandate of your position and do what I told you to do for the rest of Cebu City," she added.