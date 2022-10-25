Sunshine Cruz denies rumors she’s pregnant, remarrying Cesar Montano

Sunshine Cruz has denied rumors that she got back together with her ex-husband Cesar Montano and that they are expecting a child together.

The actress spoke up on the matter and asked for respect for Montano’s new partner and family, via her Facebook page yesterday, Oct. 24. She also showed screenshots of some YouTube videos on the said rumors.

“FAKE NEWS! I’ve been sent a few videos about this fake news spreading and nagtataka nga ako na may mga bumabati at congratulate sa ‘kin (I’m surprised that there are people greeting and congratulating me),” Cruz said.

“Since meron pa ring napapaniwala and as respect sa partner at bagong pamilya ni Cesar, gusto ko sabihin na wala pong katotohanang buntis ako at magpapakasal sa aking ex-husband,” she added.

(Since there are still people who would believe this, and as respect to Cesar’s partner and new family, I want to clarify that I am not pregnant and remarrying my ex-husband.)





Rumors on Cruz and Montano’s supposed reconciliation came amid speculations that the actress and her businessman boyfriend Macky Mathay had called it quits. Cruz left fans intrigued on the status of her relationship when she and Mathay unfollowed each other on Instagram last month, and she dropped a cryptic quote about “letting go” earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Montano is in a relationship with non-showbiz partner Kath Angeles, with whom he shares three children.

Cruz and Montano, who have three daughters together, married in 2000. Cruz then filed a petition for annulment in 2014, a year after they separated. The pair’s marriage was officially annulled after four years, in September 2018.

RELATED STORIES

Sunshine Cruz drops qoute on ‘letting go’ amid rumored split with BF Macky Mathay

Sunshine Cruz says Diego Loyzaga is the ‘best brother’ to her kids