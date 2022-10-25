Drunk visitors will be barred from cemeteries, to be sent home – PRO-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Bringing liquor inside cemeteries during All Souls and All Saints Day will not be allowed.

And intoxicated individuals who will try to sneak in will be warned and sent home on board police patrol cars.

This was the warning of Police Brigadier General Roderick Augustus Alba, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), days before the public head off to cemeteries to visit their departed loved ones.

Kalag-Kalag 2022 will mark the return of physical visitations to cemeteries in two years.

“Bawal din ang lasing na pumunta doon. Natural, hindi lang bawal yung liquor, but bawal yung lasing and of course gambling, it should be prohibited,” Alba said. The bringing of sharp objects inside cemeteries is also a no-no, the police official said

“Again, kung lasing sila, we will warn them in fact ihatid namin sila sa bahay nila para makapagpahinga sila. Alam naman natin pag lasing, hindi nakokontrol, baka manggulo pa sa loob ng cemetery,” he added.

Alba said that they have a total of 3,000 police personnel ready for deployment. They will also tap the assistance of the force multipliers.

Alba already directed all his men to be visible at all times, not only on the streets but also in the community.

Despite relaxed restrictions, Alba said that they will be coordinating with the local government units in the implementation of health protocols, particularly in the wearing of face masks. They will also be placing police desks in all 441 cemeteries in the region.

“We are ready to receive yung magbibisita sa different cemeteries all over the region,” Alba said. /rcg

