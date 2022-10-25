Tanjay LGU worker nabbed with P68K ‘shabu’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A utility worker of the Tanjay City Hall in Negros Oriental was nabbed with at least 10 grams of suspected shabu worth P68,000 when agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) visited his home at about 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, to serve a search warrant.

Leia Alcantara, spokesperson of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas, identified the arrested suspect as Niel June Manso, 37.

Prior to his arrest, Manso worked under the General Services Office of the Tanjay City Hall.

Alcantara said Manso’s arrest stemmed from the intensified monitoring of PDEA-7 operatives and the local police. He could reportedly dispose of 50 to 100 grams of ‘shabu’ per week in different areas of their city.

Manso is currently detained at the holding facility of the Tanjay City Police Station pending the filing a complaint for the violation of the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 against him.

He is already the third LGU worker in Central Visayas to be arrested for a drug-related case this year. The two other government workers coming from Tagbilaran City in Bohol and Naga City, Cebu were arrested in June and August respectively.

READ: Barangay kagawad nabbed for illegal drugs in Naga City, Cebu

From January to October 25, PDEA-7 arrested a total of 253 drug suspects.

Alcantara, however said, that the involvement of government workers in the illegal drugs trade is not very rampant. Still, they take this seriously.

“Dapat we should live morally dili ta mo involve og any illegal drug activities, so dili man nuon ingon ana kadako but naa na siya nga concern nga naa gyuy mga government employeed siguro ang uban ani nila wala na-satisfy sa ilahang sweldo unya naay mga luho-luho on the side mao na nga mo-involve lang pud og mga illegal transaction” Alcantara said.

RELATED STORIES

P8.1 million ‘shabu’ seized in Cebu City

Woman yields P34M ‘shabu’ in Lapu drug bust

/dcb