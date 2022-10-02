P8.1 million ‘shabu’ seized in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines –At least P8.1 million worth of suspected shabu were confiscated from a 32-year-old man during Sunday dawn’s buy-bust operation along General Echavez Street in Barangay Lorega San Miguel in Cebu City.

Around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, October 2, 2022, Parian police arrested Leo James Cortes, 32, a resident of Barangay Pasil in this city, said Police Major Efren Dela Cruz Diaz Jr., chief of Parian Police Station. Authorities confiscated 1.2 kilos of ‘shabu” from him worth P8.1 million.

Police said that Cortes had been listed as a high-value individual at the regional level.

Cortes claimed that he was just new in this illegal drug business adding that he had two successful deliveries before this illegal drug transaction.

He, however, could not recall the volume of drugs that he had delivered in the past. He further claimed that he only received P10,000 as a commission for every successful drug delivery.

For his part, Diaz said that since he assumed as the chief of Parian Police Station, they already received information about Cortes’ involvement in drugs.

They tried to conduct an operation against this suspect twice but they failed to close a transaction at that time.

Diaz said that Cortes could allegedly dispose of at least one kilo of ‘shabu’ per week in Talisay City, Minglanilla, and other barangays in Cebu City.

The operation was in coordination with the Regional Intelligence Division (RID-7), Cebu City Police Office’s Intelligence Unit, and the Police Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG-7).

Cortes was detained at the Parian Police Station pending the filing of charges.

