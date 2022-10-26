Angelica Panganiban feels overwhelmed 5 weeks after giving birth

Angelica Panganiban gave fans an update on her current routine as a new mom, admitting she has been feeling overwhelmed five weeks after giving birth to Amila Sabine.

The actress listed down the tasks she accomplished to attend to the needs of her child and her non-showbiz fiancé Gregg Homan, as per Panganiban’s Instagram page yesterday, Oct. 24.

Some of the activities she did were breastfeeding, changing diapers, massaging her baby, trimming their nails and doing yoga. Panganiban concluded the list by writing “The overwhelming feeling” and putting three check mark emoji beside it.

Fellow celebrities who cheered on the actress were Maxene Magalona and Mylene Dizon, who commended Panganiban for doing a good job.

Panganiban announced her pregnancy last March, then welcomed Amila last Sept. 20. The actress recently revealed her baby’s face by showing her giggling and making faces in a photo shoot.

Meanwhile, Panganiban and Homan made their engagement public earlier this month. Homan popped the question when Panganiban was four months into her pregnancy.

