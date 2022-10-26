Vitor to defend title vs dynamite-fisted Korean in Kumong Bol-Anon VIII

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Boholano Virgel “Valiente” Vitor will defend his World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental super featherweight belt against a dangerous Korean slugger.

This was announced earlier this week by the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable.

Vitor will battle Korean Dong Kwan Lee, the reigning World Boxing Council (WBC) Asian Boxing Council silver featherweight champion and Korea Boxing Commission national featherweight champion.

Their bout will be one of the main attractions of “Kumong Bol-Anon VIII” whose date and venue are yet to be announced.

After Vitor’s win last September 9, 2022, in the main event of “Kumong Bol-Anon VII” in Dimiao, Bohol, his promoter and manager, Floriezyl Echavez Podot is already eyeing a December title defense for his ward.

Vitor clinched the WBO Oriental super featherweight title after knocking out Arnon Yupang of Thailand in the third round in front of his province mates.

The win improved the 25-year-old Tagbilaran City native’s record to 19 wins with 12 knockouts and two defeats. It also stretched his winning streak to six bouts.

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old Korean has a record of 16-2-2 (win-loss-draw) with seven knockouts.

Lee is on an eight-fight winning streak since 2018 when he won his two current titles, and the South Korean super featherweight strap.

What makes Lee a dangerous opponent is his familiarity with Filipino boxers. Lee has fought and beaten four of them and the Korean is expected to use this against Vitor.

His Pinoy victims include Michael Landero, Roemart Sentillas, Anthony Sabalde, and Gilbert Donasales.

Also, Lee defeated Thai Kongphichit Tosandet and Urmat Amankulov of Kyrgyzstan.

His two defeats came from fellow Korean Seung Yong Lee in 2011 and Chinese Jun Zhao in 2018. /rcg

