Cebuano dancers eye tickets to 32nd SEAG through PDSF tilt in Manila this weekend

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Dancesport Team Cebu City (DTCC) will send 19 of its best couples to the 24th Philippine Dancesport Federation (PDSF) National Championship and Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) Selection this weekend at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City, Metro Manila.

The Cebuano dancers will be headed by 2019 SEA Games triple-gold medal winners Wilbert Aunzo and Pearl Marie Cañeda who recently grabbed fourth place in the tough hang Long International Open Dancesport Championship- World DanceSport Federation (WDSF) International Open in Hanoi, Vietnam last week.

Aunzo and Cañeda also bagged three medals – a silver and two bronzes in the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam last May.

The competition this weekend is very crucial not just for Aunzo and Cañeda but for the rest of the DTTC members who are eyeing slots in the Philippine Team for the 32nd SEA Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

The rest of DTCC’s hopefuls are Andrew Ysla and Noelyn Mie Pedrano, Lloy Simon Asuque and Trixie Pearl Dicdican, John Lloyd Leyson and Ouie Selene Rendon, Gylle Niño Diluvio and Yeddah Marie Castañares, Anselmo Estillore Jr and Mary Joy Dumosmog, Shardie Abellana and Marjorie Abellana, Jeffrey, Palimocon and Krisan Danielle Unabia, John Tonni Fiel Quilaton and Mae Ann Mejo, Marlon Aliño and Lucy Hamilton, Lark Jabonero and Ma. Fil Therese Rile, John Paul Mocorro and Eleanor Hayco, Jake Emmanuel Corro and Charlene Mernilo, Francis Dave Sombal and Mitchloni Dinauanao, Kharl Michael Miñoza and Ashley Cullo, Dylan Jacob Kazer Esmero and Sofia Isabella Maree Quilaton, Rhyss Rhafael Fajardo and Shadelle Niña Hernandez, Lloyd Bartolini, Jasmer Labitan and Lorraine Mae Pacaña.

Bartolini and Hayco will pair in another category.

While this weekend’s event is expected to be challenging, DTCC has proven many times to surmount tough competitions as shown by Aunzo and Cañeda who have qualified for the regional meet many times.

In addition, one of DTCC’s prized athletes, Angelo Marquez and partner Stephanie Sabalobagged the gold medal in the Asian Dancesport Federation (ADSF) Asia Superstar Latin category in Vietnam.

Marquez and Sabalo also won gold in the Latin single dance – cha-cha-cha in the 31st SEA Games in Vietnam last May. /rcg

